SAN PABLO (CBS SF) – At least one person has died following a high-speed pursuit involving Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office deputies that ended in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol and sheriff’s officials.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred just after midnight on San Pablo Avenue near the intersection with Road 20, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

No further information is immediately available.

