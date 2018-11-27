CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMRudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
    9:01 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Wildfires, Camp Fire, Los Angeles, Staples Center, Stevie Wonder
Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stevie Wonder wants to raise money through a benefit concert for California fire victims impacted by the catastrophic wildfires.

The R&B legend announced his plan Tuesday to help firefighters and first responders who assisted with the fires at the 22nd annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert on Dec. 9. The charity billed as “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Wonder says it’s very important for “us who have been fortunate to do something for those less fortunate.” He says his foundation House Full of Hope will also help raise money for those affected by the wildfire.

Nearly 90 people were killed in the wildfires, the majority in the Northern California Camp Fire, while thousands have been displaced from their homes.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s