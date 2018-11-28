SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The first of three toll hikes for Bay Area toll plazas is set to take effect on January 1, 2019, which will affect all seven state-owned bridges.

Drivers can expect to pay as much as $7 to cross the Bay Bridge during peak hours. By 2022, it will cost $8 to get across, and in 2025 it will cost $9.

A public hearing was held Wednesday to comment on the forthcoming toll hikes, but no individual came forward to give their opinion.

“We got crickets,” said John Goodwin of the Bay Area Toll Authority.

Goodwin said that the toll authority has only received two emails throughout the month-long public comment period.

However, that doesn’t mean drivers don’t have an opinion about the $3 increase.

Drivers told KPIX 5 that they think the hike is “out of control” and could “disproportionately impact” people who have smaller paychecks.

The toll authority said that it put out legal ads in newspapers across the nine Bay Area counties. It also sent out a press release last week, two days before Thanksgiving.

So why the lack of public comment?

“I didn’t know about the hearing. I didn’t know about the public comment opportunity, so it’s not surprising that the average motorist didn’t know,” said Timothy Bittle, director of legal affairs for the Howard Jarvis Tax Association.

Bittle and the Howard Jarvis Tax Association have filed one of two lawsuits against the toll authority, claiming that the toll increase “is a tax, not a fee.”

Bittle also noted that a tax requires 2/3 (~66%) voter approval, while the toll hike measure passed by only 54%.

With January 1 soon approaching, the lawsuits will likely not be settled before the price increase is taken into effect.

“Well, the tolls will increase regardless. That $1 increase will be held in an escrow account for release when the litigation is resolved,” said Bittle.

In other words, Howard Jarvis Tax Association will pay the money back to the toll payers if they lose the lawsuit.

Paying toll payers back will be much easier if they use Fastrak, but the group advised cash payers to keep receipts as evidence that they paid the increased toll in the event that the toll authority loses one of the lawsuits.