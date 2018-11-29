CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
PETALUMA (CBS SF) – The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died after she became trapped in a clothing donation container in Petaluma on Wednesday morning as Kaily Land, 30, of Petaluma.

Petaluma police said it appears Land was trying to retrieve clothing donations from a recycling container when she became trapped between the container’s doors.

Police responded around 6:40 a.m. and found Land trapped head first in the large green recycle box at 5155 Old Redwood Highway near the Steel Bear Deli & Country Store, Lt. Tim Lyons said.

The woman’s air supply may have been cut off when she was crushed by the doors around the neck, Lyons said.

Donation bin in Petaluma where the woman’s body was found. (CBS)

Officers tried to free Land while Petaluma Fire Department crews checked for signs of life but she was pronounced dead, Lyons said.

Police said there is no evidence the death was anything but a tragic accident.

Any witnesses are asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.

