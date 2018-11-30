SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A massive security breach may have involved the personal information of 500 million Marriott hotel guests since 2014 including those who stayed in the more than a dozen lodging sites in the Bay Area.

Besides the Marriott branded hotels in the Bay Area, the breach may have involved guests who stayed at the company’s other properties including the St. Regis San Francisco, the Four Points By Sheraton and Westin hotels.

“Marriott values our guests and understands the importance of protecting personal information,” the company said in a release. “We have taken measures to investigate and address a data security incident involving the Starwood guest reservation database. The investigation has determined that there was unauthorized access to the database, which contained guest information relating to reservations at Starwood properties on or before September 10, 2018.”

But the company admitted to security breaches dating all the way back to 2014.

“Marriott learned during the investigation that there had been unauthorized access to the Starwood network since 2014,” the company said. “Marriott recently discovered that an unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information, and took steps towards removing it.”

The company said the investigation into the breach was ongoing.

“Marriott has not finished identifying duplicate information in the database, but believes it contains information on up to approximately 500 million guests who made a reservation at a Starwood property,” Marriott said in its statement. “For approximately 327 million of these guests, the information includes some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest (“SPG”) account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preferences.”

The company said it also had yet to determine if customer credit card information was stolen.

“Marriott deeply regrets this incident happened,” the company said. “We moved quickly to contain the incident and conduct a thorough investigation with the assistance of leading security experts. Marriott is working hard to ensure our guests have answers to questions about their personal information with a dedicated website and call center.”

The number for the call center is — 877.273.9481

To enroll in the online help center click here.