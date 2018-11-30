LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A Livermore police officer has resigned after being accused in October of inappropriate sexual conduct with a woman he had met after responding to a call at her home earlier this year, police said Friday.

The allegations against the former officer, whose name has not been released, have been presented to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office to decide whether charges should be filed, according to police.

The woman met the former officer in June when he responded to a health-related call at her home. Afterward, she says he “persuaded her to engage in a series of sexual encounters,” police said in a news release.

More details about the allegations were not immediately released by police or prosecutors. District attorney’s office spokesman Teresa Drenick confirmed the matter has been referred to their office, but said there is not a specific timeline for when a charging decision will be made.

An internal affairs investigation into the case is still ongoing to determine whether the officer or any others have engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a member of the public, police said.

“I do not have to wait for the results of investigation to make this very clear – any report of inappropriate conduct on the part of a police officer is something I take extremely seriously,” police Chief Michael Harris said in a statement.

“We simply cannot tolerate any conduct that diminishes the trust our community places in us. The men and women of the Livermore Police Department work hard every day to earn the trust of our residents, and we intend to guard that trust vigilantly,” Harris said.

