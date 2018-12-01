OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A Greyhound bus burst into flames on Interstate 580 in Oakland, closing all eastbound lanes just west of the Interstate 980/Highway 24 interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Apparently, the driver noticed the rear left tire sparking and pulled over to the side of the freeway and told the passengers to get off, according to the Oakland Fire Department. The tire then exploded and flames spread rapidly.

All passengers, as well as the driver, made it off the bus safely. A Sig Alert was issued at 5:47 p.m. and traffic in the area was backed up for hours.

By 6:02, the fire was out but the bus was a smoldering mess. Two lanes were reopened as CHP and Caltrans worked to clear the scene.

Around 7 p.m. the bus was towed away, but investigators were still poring over the scene.

There was no estimated time when the rest of the EB lanes on Interstate 580 would open.