George H.W. BushFull Coverage of the Death of Former Pres. George Herbert Walker Bush
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMTwo and a Half Men
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Greyhound bus, I-580, Interstate 580, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A Greyhound bus burst into flames on Interstate 580 in Oakland, closing all eastbound lanes just west of the Interstate 980/Highway 24 interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Apparently, the driver noticed the rear left tire sparking and pulled over to the side of the freeway and told the passengers to get off, according to the Oakland Fire Department. The tire then exploded and flames spread rapidly.

All passengers, as well as the driver, made it off the bus safely. A Sig Alert was issued at 5:47 p.m. and traffic in the area was backed up for hours.

By 6:02, the fire was out but the bus was a smoldering mess. Two lanes were reopened as CHP and Caltrans worked to clear the scene.

Around 7 p.m. the bus was towed away, but investigators were still poring over the scene.

There was no estimated time when the rest of the EB lanes on Interstate 580 would open.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s