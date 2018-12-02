SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The body of Ray Taliaferro was found, according to a family member on Sunday evening. The announcement was made on a GoFundMe page funding Taliaferro’s search.

“It is with great sadness that the Taliaferro family has to announce the passing of Ray Taliaferro. His body was found in Paducah, Kentucky in a wooded area approximately a mile from where he was last seen,” read the statement.

Taliaferro was an exemplary and withstanding Bay Area journalist for KGO; he went missing last month in Kentucky.

He was a broadcasting trailblazer, the first African-American major market radio talk show host in the country.

Surveillance video that surfaced last week showed the last time Bay Area radio legend Ray Taliaferro was seen in public.

On the evening of November 10th, he knocked on the door of a church in Paducah, Kentucky, and spoke to the music director.

The video shows him talking for about 15 or 20 minutes.

Award-winning journalist Bryan Monroe is a friend of Taliaferro’s family. He spoke to the church music director seen in the video with Taliaferro, who told him the retired radio host seemed confused.

“He seemed a little disoriented, but explained who he was; he said that he was a prominent San Francisco Bay Area radio host and was very talkative,” said Monroe.

“He tended to repeat himself a few times. They stood by the door and chatted for a bit. And then he left at 5:01 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 10. That was the last time Taliaferro was seen.”

Taliaferro was a leading voice among progressives and often focused on political issues affecting the U.S. and the state of California on his talk show. His family told authorities he had become forgetful lately.