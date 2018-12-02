SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Expected low temperatures early Monday morning prompted the National Weather Service in San Francisco to issue a Freeze Warning for areas throughout the Bay Area on Sunday.

Temperatures will range from 28 degrees to 32 degrees. Parts of the East Bay, North Bay and Salinas Valley will be affected.

Many of the East Bay’s interior valley cities are affected by the warning, including Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, and San Ramon.

Santa Rosa and Napa are affected in the North Bay, while King City is affected in the Salinas Valley.

The warning is in effect beginning at 1 a.m. and lasting until 9 a.m., depending on the area. In Salinas Valley, the warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 p.m., but in the North and East Bay, the warning is effective starting at 3 a.m. and lasting until 9 a.m.

The NWS stated that these sub-freezing temperatures will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. The cold weather can also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The NWS advised people to keep their animals sheltered indoors in warmer temperatures.