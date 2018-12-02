  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGarth: Live from Notre Dame!
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMGame Day
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cold Temperatures, Freeze Warning, Vegetation, weather

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Expected low temperatures early Monday morning prompted the National Weather Service in San Francisco to issue a Freeze Warning for areas throughout the Bay Area on Sunday.

Temperatures will range from 28 degrees to 32 degrees. Parts of the East Bay, North Bay and Salinas Valley will be affected.

Many of the East Bay’s interior valley cities are affected by the warning, including Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, and San Ramon.

Santa Rosa and Napa are affected in the North Bay, while King City is affected in the Salinas Valley.

freeze warning Freeze Warning Issued For North Bay, East Bay, Salinas Valley

The warning is in effect beginning at 1 a.m. and lasting until 9 a.m., depending on the area. In Salinas Valley, the warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 p.m., but in the North and East Bay, the warning is effective starting at 3 a.m. and lasting until 9 a.m.

The NWS stated that these sub-freezing temperatures will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. The cold weather can also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The NWS advised people to keep their animals sheltered indoors in warmer temperatures.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s