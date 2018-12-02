  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMGame Day
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alameda County Sheriff, Bomb Squad, Costco, Fremont, Suspicious Package

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont Police and the Alameda County bomb squad were dispatched Sunday evening to parking lot of a Costco at Pacific Commons to investigate a suspicious object, officials said.

At 7:56 p.m., patrol officers arrived at the parking lot and confirmed that the object was suspicious in nature.

The parking lot is isolated. Costco was already closed for the evening and surrounding businesses were cordoned off. No additional evacuations were made.

The Alameda County Bomb Squad is currently responding to further investigate.

Fremont Police advised community members to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest information and updates. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s