FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont Police and the Alameda County bomb squad were dispatched Sunday evening to parking lot of a Costco at Pacific Commons to investigate a suspicious object, officials said.

At 7:56 p.m., patrol officers arrived at the parking lot and confirmed that the object was suspicious in nature.

We are currently investigating a suspicious object/device and @ACSOsheriffs Bomb Squad is responding out. https://t.co/Ozs39Vgi0o — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) December 3, 2018

The parking lot is isolated. Costco was already closed for the evening and surrounding businesses were cordoned off. No additional evacuations were made.

The Alameda County Bomb Squad is currently responding to further investigate.

Fremont Police advised community members to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest information and updates.