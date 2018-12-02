OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors starting center Damian Jones suffered a torn pectoral in Saturday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons, likely keeping him sidelined for a significant amount of time.

The injury was announced Sunday by the team. Jones will undergo surgery this week before meeting with a specialist in Chicago to hash out the details of his injury as well as his return timetable.

Jones is expected to miss a large portion of the season, if not the remainder of it.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the loss of Jones is a “big setback” for the team.

The team is already thin at the center position, especially as it waits for All-Star Demarcus Cousins as he undergoes rehab for a torn achilles. Kerr said the Warriors will bring up Marcus Derrickson from the Santa Cruz Warriors for the remainder of their road trip.

Jones, a third-year big from Vanderbilt, was averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while starting a majority of the season thus far.