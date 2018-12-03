FULL COVERAGE:President George Herbert Walker Bush, 1924-2018
A military honor guard team carries the casket of former U.S. President George H. W. Bush into the U.S. Capitol December 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(CBS News) — Former President George H.W. Bush was lying in state at the U.S. Capitol Monday, after arriving from Texas in the afternoon. His body will remain there through Wednesday.

The 41st president died late Friday at 94 years old. Flags at the U.S. Capitol and White House have been lowered to half staff in his honor.

The remains of the former President will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until December 5.

47226222 10156226236689436 2599221998886322176 n Former President George H.W. Bush Lies In State At U.S. Capitol

President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush observe the casket bearing the remains of President George H.W. Bush on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, December 3, 2018. (CBS)

 

