A military honor guard team carries the casket of former U.S. President George H. W. Bush into the U.S. Capitol December 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(CBS News) — Former President George H.W. Bush was lying in state at the U.S. Capitol Monday, after arriving from Texas in the afternoon. His body will remain there through Wednesday.

The 41st president died late Friday at 94 years old. Flags at the U.S. Capitol and White House have been lowered to half staff in his honor.

The remains of the former President will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until December 5.