(KPIX) — Domestic violence stood front and center in the NFL this past week with two key players cut from their teams. Ex-49er Reuben Foster was given a second chance when he was claimed off waivers by Washington within 24 hours of his release from San Francisco. Kareem Hunt went unclaimed after being released by Kansas City and is now an unrestricted free agent.

Has the NFL learned anything from the Ray Rice elevator assault four year ago? Following that incident, the NFL hired a team of four domestic violence experts to consult with the league how they can better deal with the issue. Rita Smith was among those appointed to the team. She has been working in the field since 1981 and was executive director of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence for 23 years.

She appeared on KPIX 5 GameDay Sunday night to discuss the recent domestic violence incidents involving both Foster and Hunt.