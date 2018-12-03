FULL COVERAGE:President George Herbert Walker Bush, 1924-2018
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
GameDay with Dennis O'DonnellBy Dennis O'Donnell
Filed Under:Domestic violence, Kareem Hunt, NFL, reuben foster, Rita Smith

(KPIX) — Domestic violence stood front and center in the NFL this past week with two key players cut from their teams. Ex-49er Reuben Foster was given a second chance when he was claimed off waivers by Washington within 24 hours of his release from San Francisco. Kareem Hunt went unclaimed after being released by Kansas City and is now an unrestricted free agent.

Has the NFL learned anything from the Ray Rice elevator assault four year ago? Following that incident, the NFL hired a team of four domestic violence experts to consult with the league how they can better deal with the issue. Rita Smith was among those appointed to the team. She has been working in the field since 1981 and was executive director of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence for 23 years.

She appeared on KPIX 5 GameDay Sunday night to discuss the recent domestic violence incidents involving both Foster and Hunt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s