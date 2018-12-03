KATOWICE, Poland (CBS SF / AP) — Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger continued his attacks on President Donald Trump over his stance on global climate change at a summit in Poland on Monday.
Schwarzenegger says the United States is “still in” an international accord to curb global warming despite Mr. Trump’s decision to walk away from the agreement.
The actor and former politician told delegates gathered for United Nations climate talks in Poland on Monday that “America is more than just Washington or one leader.”
Calling Trump “meshugge” – Yiddish for “crazy” – for deciding to withdraw from the landmark climate accord, Schwarzenegger insisted the 2015 agreement has widespread support at the local and state levels in the U.S.
He said local leaders should be invited to next year’s annual conference and emphasized the point in trademark fashion by saying: “And if you do that, I promise you: I’ll be back.”
While both are Republicans, Schwarzenegger has repeatedly blasted Trump’s decisions on the environment, calling his administration’s move to revoke an Obama-era environmental regulation “stupid”. Schwarzenegger also compared the Trump administration’s actions to aid the coal industry akin to bringing back Blockbuster Video or obsolete technologies such as floppy disks.
