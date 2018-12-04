SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The most famous California burger spot is also the number one, late night drop-off spot for Lyft riders in San Francisco.

The Lyftie Awards were announced on Tuesday for the fourth year in a row, “celebrating the most visited destinations of 2018.” The San Francisco-based rideshare company tallied up the top places people asked for in some 45 cities nationwide, and posted them on their blog.

In-N-Out Burger in Fisherman’s Wharf topped the late-night list drop off list for San Francisco. California’s original drive-thru burger joint got its start in southern California some 60 years ago.







(In-N-Out Fisherman’s Wharf courtesy of TripAdvisor)





In the South Bay went to the 4th Street Pizza Company was the most oft-requested spot for a late night nosh.

For for the Most Visited Bar award, San Francisco’s Emporium Arcade Bar at Divisadero and Hayes won the Lyftie.

In the South Bay it went to The Patio off Emerson Street in Palo Alto.

After a night out on the town, the Lyftie Awards for a late-morning brunch spot went to Golden Gate Park’s Tartine Manufactory and Flames Eatery and in San Jose.

Levi’s Stadium and Golden Gate Park won the rideshare’s prize for Most Visited Concert Venue.