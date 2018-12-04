OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Pop star Justin Timberlake has postponed his ‘Man Of The Woods’ tour stop in Oakland this week because he is suffering from bruised vocal cords, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The 10-time Grammy Award winning singer was supposed to take the stage Wednesday night at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

“As a result of bruised vocal cords, Live Nation has confirmed that the Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods concert in Oakland, currently scheduled for this Wednesday, December 5 at Oracle Arena is unfortunately postponed,” the promoters said in a release.

Fans were told to hold on to their tickets and await the announcement for the date the concert would be rescheduled.

Justin Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans and looks forward to seeing everyone at the rescheduled events,” the promoters said.