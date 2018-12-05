  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Police in San Rafael on Wednesday night announced they have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of shooting and killing a San Anselmo man Monday evening in Pickleweed Park in San Rafael.

San Rafael police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the park at 50 Canal St., and a man was seen running from the area immediately after the shooting.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Errol Matthew Friedman, 21, who was found dead in a vehicle.

forensic exam on Friedman was scheduled for Wednesday, sheriff's officials said.

