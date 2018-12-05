SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on Wednesday night announced the arrest of four suspects in what department officials called a large-scale criminal operation dealing narcotics in the Bay Area and transporting drugs across the country.

On November 28, the San Jose Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit — in conjunction with a variety of law enforcement agencies including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration — served six search warrants and four arrest warrants in San Jose and Sunnyvale.

During the raids, officers seized over 800 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of illegal anabolic steroids, five ounces of concentrated hash oil, powder cocaine, Xanax bars, Ecstasy pills, three handguns and an expended rocket launcher. Additionally, numerous bank accounts were frozen and $600,000 was seized.

Warehouses in four other states were identified and local agencies from those respective departments acted in collaboration with the San Jose Police Department.

The operation was the culmination of a two-year long investigation. Four adult male suspects — 42-year-old Anthony Le, 42-year-old Barry Phan, 41-year-old Jose Garcia and 35-year-old Alejandro Garcia, all San Jose residents — were arrested in the case. They were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for various charges, including manufacturing and transporting of narcotics and possession of illegal weapons.

Anyone with information on this operation is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 408-277-4041.