MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A 41-year-old Discovery Bay man fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy after allegedly firing his own gun at the deputy in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Martinez on Wednesday has been identified by the sheriff’s office as Paul Ridgeway.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, two deputies were finishing up a response to a call on Adelaide Drive when one noticed Ridgeway, who had an outstanding warrant and was on foot near Pacheco Boulevard and Adelaide Drive in the Vine Hill community, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy went to contact him, but Ridgeway allegedly reached into his waistband while running away, prompting a foot pursuit. The deputy commanded him to show his hands and tried to physically control him, sheriff’s officials said.

During the struggle, Ridgeway allegedly pulled out a firearm from his waistband and fired a shot toward the deputy’s head but missed. The deputy returned fire and shot Ridgeway, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ridgeway had a no-bail warrant for evading and resisting arrest in another county, was an alleged gang member with multiple prior law enforcement contacts for assault, theft and other offenses, sheriff’s officials said.

The case remains under investigation by the county sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (925) 313-2600. Any tips can be sent to tips@so.cccounty.us or by calling (866) 846-3592.