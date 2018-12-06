SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera filed a lawsuit against a couple, accusing them of illegally taking advantage of the city’s affordable housing program.

The lawsuit accuses Caroline Novak and Igor Lotsvin of illegally obtaining an affordable studio unit on the 300 block of Beale Street and illegally renting it out, while they lived in a $2.8 million home in the exclusive Redwood City neighborhood of Emerald Hills.

In a 2017 report, KPIX 5 caught up with Novak at the Redwood City home.

“Basically we wanted to understand how the system works for you guys, because we have heard that you are supposed to live in the unit,” KPIX 5 said to her.

Novak responded: “I do live there.”

KPIX 5: “So this is not your house?”

Novak: “I am just staying here, for a couple days.”

“San Francisco is grappling with an unprecedented housing crisis,” Herrera said in a statement. “The City’s affordable housing program is not an investment scheme to be manipulated by would-be real estate moguls looking to profit off the housing crisis.”

The lawsuit alleges that Novak lied on her affordable housing application back in 1999, saying she did not already own a property, when she owned a home in San Mateo.

Along with illegal renting of the unit, Novak and Lotsvin are also accused of leveraging the unit as security for more than $1.5 million in loans and lines of credit.

The lawsuit claims they have lived in Redwood City since 2015.

Herrera is seeking to require the couple to sell the property to a qualified owner, along with civil penalties.