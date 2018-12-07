A priest prays during Christmas Mass at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in San Jose, Calif. Dec. 24, 2012. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A Jesuit organization on Friday released the names of three dozen priests credibly accused of sexual abuse. Among those listed are seven clergy members who are now at a retirement retreat in Los Gatos.

All of the names are on the website of Jesuits West, which governs Jesuit clergy in the Western U.S.

The provincial superior says the organization wants to be transparent and he’s acknowledging the suffering of abuse survivors.

In his statement, Father Scott Santarosa said: “I apologize to the victims and families who put their trust in a Jesuit, only to have that trust so profoundly betrayed. It is inconceivable that someone entrusted with the pastoral care of a child could be capable of something so harmful.”

The full list of names is available online at: https://bit.ly/2QHF1EG