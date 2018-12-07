SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Raphael Taliaferro Jr., son of the late San Francisco radio host Ray Taliaferro, said he has hired a private investigator to look into details of how his famous father died in Paducah, Kentucky — more than 2,000 miles from his San Francisco home.

Authorities in Kentucky do not suspect foul play in Ray Taliaferro’s death and an autopsy showed no signs of trauma but Raphael said he still has questions about the circumstances surrounding Ray’s disappearance.

“Something here is just not adding up,” he said.

Raphael said his father’s widow, Charlotte Crawford, told him that she and Ray were visiting a property she owns in Illinois when he drove off in their rental car Nov. 10. Raphael said his father does not drive and frequently caught cabs in San Francisco.

Raphael believes that Ray’s dementia may have been exacerbated by the trip to Kentucky and a stay in a local motel.

“What happens with elderly people — if you take them out of their element, make them uncomfortable — it can make them disoriented and agitated and it can just cause an episode,” said Raphael.

Raphael said he is leaning on his family for support and said he’ll continue to search for answers. He believes Ray would have wanted that.

“He spoke the truth,” he said. “I’m sure he appreciates me going out trying to find the truth and doing what I can make sure that he didn’t die in vain.”

KPIX reached out to Ray Taliaferro’s widow for comment. She did not return the call.