Ocean Beach surfer rescue (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Fire Department pulled a man from the surf at Ocean Beach and rushed him to a local hospital where he was in critical condition Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The fire department put out a tweet around 12:30 p.m. saying authorities were performing CPR on the man, who had apparently been surfing when things went awry.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition a little after 1 p.m., according to the fire department.

A beach hazard went in effect Thursday afternoon but was lifted Friday morning at 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Further information was not immediately available.

