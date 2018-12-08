BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Six people, including two children, escaped a one-alarm blaze that gutted a Brentwood home early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The fire, reported at 4:20 a.m., also destroyed four cars at the home in the 8200 block of Lone Tree way, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which started in the kitchen of the three-bedroom home, Auzenne said. The cause has not been determined.

Crews had the fire contained within 30 minutes but also had to contend with fuel leaking from some of the cars, Auzenne said.

The Red Cross was assisting those displaced by the fire.

Brentwood: Use caution on Lone Tree Way at Virginia Drive as firefighters are on scene battling an active fire which burned a home and several vehicles. There is also heavy fog with low visibility on the roadway. We were dispatched to the call at 4:20 am. pic.twitter.com/lEaVUYU03T — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) December 8, 2018

