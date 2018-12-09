SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A man was badly burned Sunday afternoon as he tried to escape a burning home in San Jose on Lanai Avenue.

At around 2:20 p.m., one of the residents of the home heard screaming. He turned the corner and saw his roommate’s room on fire, with the victim trapped in the middle of the flames.

One of the residents told KPIX 5 that the victim had been smoking in his room before accidentally setting the room on fire.

The witness grabbed a hose to quickly put out the flames before firefighters arrived and rescued the victim. The firefighters then fully doused the flames.

Officials said that the victim was badly burned. Paramedics rushed him to Valley Medical Center, but there is no further word on the victim’s condition.

According to the roommate, the victim had been battling colon cancer and only had weeks left to live.