SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A sailboat crashed into the Richmond-San Rafael bridge on Sunday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries and there was no damage to the bridge, according to Lt. Stricker of the U.S. Coast Guard. The sailboat was a 17-footer and had two sailors on board.

The boat struck the lower part of the bridge, where it touches down next to San Quentin prison.

“Both people on the boat expressed that the tide was a little stronger than they had anticipated and that it was pretty treacherous,” said Matt Windrem, the Battalion Chief of the San Rafael Fire Department.

The vessel was towed to Lomond Marina in San Rafael by the San Rafael Fire Department.