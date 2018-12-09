  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:BB Guns, Crime, Gun violence, HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol, Sebastopol Police Department, Suicide by Cop
Hopmonk Tavern in Sebastopol (Google Street View)

SEBASTOPOL (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of making criminal threats, resisting a peace officer and brandishing a replica firearm after Sebastopol police had received initial reports of a “possible active shooter” headed for a local tavern, police said on social media.

Firearm Seized in Sebastopol

A BB handgun taken from a woman who confronted officers at a bar in Sebastopol Saturday night. (Sebastopol Police Photo)

Police were alerted about 9 p.m. Saturday that a person with a handgun was headed from Santa Rosa to the Hopmonk Tavern in Sebastopol.

Officers went there and found the woman in the parking lot. She physically struggled with officers, who took a BB handgun from her and later booked her into the Sonoma County Jail. No one was injured, police said.

Police said the woman didn’t offer a reason why she chose that bar and was not targeting anyone there. Police said the woman may have been seeking “suicide by cop.”

