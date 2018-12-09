  • KPIX 5On Air

San Francisco firefighters put out a blaze at a dim sum restaurant on Irving St. in the Sunset District on Sunday. (SFFD via Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire crews acted quickly to put out a two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon at a business in San Francisco’s Sunset District.

The blaze at Sun Maxim’s dim sum restaurant on Irving Street between 21st and 22nd avenues, was reported shortly after 2 p.m., San Francisco Fire Department officials said.

As of 3 p.m., the fire had been extinguished and no injuries were reported, according to a fire department post on social media.

The majority of the fire was in a first-floor rear common area, officials said.

Damage from the blaze temporarily displaced three people living on the second floor, according to a fire department tweet.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

