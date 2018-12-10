  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Seoul Metropolitan Government
Sponsored By Seoul Metropolitan Government

Right in the middle of South Korea’s largest fashion district, stands a sizeable post-modernist building that is guaranteed to grab everyone’s attention. The building has eight-stories, with four above and four below. These floors include galleries, convention center, seminar rooms, a museum, a library, and an education center.

dec 10 korea 2 Dongdaemun Design Plaza And Park In Seoul: Inspire Creativity Through Design

The Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) was designed by world-renowned Iraqi-British architect, Zaha Hadid and was opened to the public on March 21st, 2014. DDP also stands for Dream, Design, and Play, which embodies the purpose of the 85,000-square-meter space.

dec 10 korea 3 Dongdaemun Design Plaza And Park In Seoul: Inspire Creativity Through Design

The building was made up of 45,000 aluminum panels covering most of its surface. The building features a futuristic design with irregular curves to create a spaceship-like feel. The panels are backlit so they can light up, which gives the building a whole different vibe at night, further turning Seoul into a city that never sleeps.

dec 10 korea 4 Dongdaemun Design Plaza And Park In Seoul: Inspire Creativity Through Design

The inside of the building has the same simplistic design that is completed with high ceilings and layers of white walls that open up space. The voids and windows on top bring sunlight in to make the area brighter and more inviting.

dec 10 korea 5 Dongdaemun Design Plaza And Park In Seoul: Inspire Creativity Through Design

Since DDP was commissioned with design and art in mind, it’s not a surprise that there’s a design museum inside. The design museum has exhibits that would expand the visitors’ creativity and also introduce them to Korean design.

dec 10 korea 6 Dongdaemun Design Plaza And Park In Seoul: Inspire Creativity Through Design

One fantastic part of the building that you should take time to visit is the rooftop park, which is a walkable green space for people to enjoy. The patches of green create an exciting contrast with the cool tone silver of the aluminum panels, and they also bring some lovely greenery to the concrete jungle.

dec 10 korea 7 Dongdaemun Design Plaza And Park In Seoul: Inspire Creativity Through Design

The Seoul government to improve the city for residents and tourists alike. The DDP is an ambitious project with a clear goal in mind, to bring creativity to Seoul with world-class design. The plaza has successfully achieved bringing both fun and design together in the most neo-futuristic way. It’s a must-go for any design geeks out there!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s