Right in the middle of South Korea’s largest fashion district, stands a sizeable post-modernist building that is guaranteed to grab everyone’s attention. The building has eight-stories, with four above and four below. These floors include galleries, convention center, seminar rooms, a museum, a library, and an education center.

The Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) was designed by world-renowned Iraqi-British architect, Zaha Hadid and was opened to the public on March 21st, 2014. DDP also stands for Dream, Design, and Play, which embodies the purpose of the 85,000-square-meter space.

The building was made up of 45,000 aluminum panels covering most of its surface. The building features a futuristic design with irregular curves to create a spaceship-like feel. The panels are backlit so they can light up, which gives the building a whole different vibe at night, further turning Seoul into a city that never sleeps.

The inside of the building has the same simplistic design that is completed with high ceilings and layers of white walls that open up space. The voids and windows on top bring sunlight in to make the area brighter and more inviting.

Since DDP was commissioned with design and art in mind, it’s not a surprise that there’s a design museum inside. The design museum has exhibits that would expand the visitors’ creativity and also introduce them to Korean design.

One fantastic part of the building that you should take time to visit is the rooftop park, which is a walkable green space for people to enjoy. The patches of green create an exciting contrast with the cool tone silver of the aluminum panels, and they also bring some lovely greenery to the concrete jungle.

The Seoul government to improve the city for residents and tourists alike. The DDP is an ambitious project with a clear goal in mind, to bring creativity to Seoul with world-class design. The plaza has successfully achieved bringing both fun and design together in the most neo-futuristic way. It’s a must-go for any design geeks out there!