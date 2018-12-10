FREMONT (CBS SF / CBS News) — Bay Area-based Tesla CEO Elon Musk told “60 Minutes” he doesn’t respect the Securities and Exchange Commission, but says he’s only abiding by the terms of a settlement he made with the SEC because “I respect the justice system.”

The settlement followed an investigation brought on in part by one of Musk’s tweets.

After tweeting, “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” Musk agreed that his “communications relating to the Company… including… Twitter” would be overseen by the Tesla board. In the clip above, Musk says none of his tweets have been censored since the settlement.

“I wanna be clear,” Musk tells correspondent Lesley Stahl in an interview that aired Sunday, “I do not respect the SEC. I do not respect them.”

