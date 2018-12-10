  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:60 Minutes, Elon Musk, SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission, Social Media, Tesla, Tesla Motors, Twitter

FREMONT (CBS SF / CBS News) — Bay Area-based Tesla CEO Elon Musk told “60 Minutes” he doesn’t respect the Securities and Exchange Commission, but says he’s only abiding by the terms of a settlement he made with the SEC because “I respect the justice system.”

The settlement followed an investigation brought on in part by one of Musk’s tweets.

After tweeting, “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” Musk agreed that his “communications relating to the Company… including… Twitter” would be overseen by the Tesla board. In the clip above, Musk says none of his tweets have been censored since the settlement.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk interviewed by Leslie Stahl of "60 Minutes" for an episode that aired on December 9, 2018. (CBS)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk interviewed by Leslie Stahl of “60 Minutes” for an episode that aired on December 9, 2018. (CBS)

“I wanna be clear,” Musk tells correspondent Lesley Stahl in an interview that aired Sunday, “I do not respect the SEC. I do not respect them.”

To see Lesley Stahl’s full interview with Elon Musk, in which he also discusses his behavior on social media, pot use during a podcast interview and Model 3 production, among other topics, click here.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s