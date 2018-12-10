SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A U.S. Department of Justice lawyer told a federal appeals court in San Francisco Monday that undocumented children and youths have “no categorical right” to a government-paid lawyer during deportation hearings.

Department of Justice attorney Scott Stewart argued to an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that even without lawyers, “Existing laws and existing procedures give children of all ages the help they need.”

Under questioning from several judges on the panel, Stewart said the lack of right to a lawyer applies even to 2-year-olds or “a baby in a basket.”

He said an immigration judge hearing a deportation case could take measures such as postponing the hearing to enable a child or youth to try to find a free or low-cost lawyer.

The court is considering the case of a Honduran youth, known as C.J., who entered the U.S. at age 13 with his mother in 2014 and is now seeking asylum.

He claims gang members threatened him and family members with death three times if he did not join the gang. He says that the third time, a gang member held a gun to his head and gave him one day to decide, and C.J. and his mother fled the next day.

The judges took the case under submission after an hour of arguments and will issue a written ruling at a later date. The expanded panel is reviewing a decision in which a three-judge panel ruled in January that C.J. is not entitled to a government-paid lawyer.

Undocumented children and youths fighting deportation are entitled to hire their own lawyers. The question before the court is whether those who can’t afford one are entitled to a government-paid attorney and whether it makes a difference if they have a family member who can argue on their behalf.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Ahilan Arulanantham contended that previous court rulings and doctrines have held that children need special protections.

“Children are not able to cognitively understand the facts that are relevant,” he said.

Also, during a deportation hearing, “you have to be able to challenge the immigration judge or prosecutor, but children are taught not to stand up to adults,” Arulanantham told the court.

C.J.’s mother, who “obviously doesn’t understand immigration law,” doesn’t want to act as his lawyer, Arulanantham said.

The 9th Circuit handles more than 10,000 appeals annually, but grants re-hearings by an expanded 11-judge panel only about 20 times per year, in cases considered to be of constitutional importance.

