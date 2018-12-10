Filed Under:BART, Castro Valley, Dublin/Pleasanton Station
(CBS)

(CBS SF) — Bay Area Rapid Transit service was halted Monday morning on the Dublin/Pleasanton line after a report of a major medical emergency.

Trains were stopped between Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations.

BART reported the incident just before 11:30 a.m. Monday. Video from Chopper 5 showed what appeared to be a body covered with a yellow tarp next to the tracks in between the stations along Interstate 580 in an area where there is no pedestrian access.

Details of the incident were not immediately available.

 

