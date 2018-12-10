SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A restaurant on Polk Street was trashed by Santa Con party goers over the weekend in a fight over food that turned into chaos.

The revelers were caught in the act with the video posted on Twitter and Facebook Monday by a fan of the Pakistani restaurant on Polk Street hoping that someone could help identify the two people involved.

Retweet and help figure out who these drunk #santacon partiers are, they assaulted an employee and trashed my favorite Pakistani restaurant in #SF after they were asked to leave for loitering on Saturday night pic.twitter.com/RiknV1v8Mv — Taylor Savvy (@taylorsavvy) December 10, 2018

While Santa Con festivities in San Francisco often get rowdy, two participants turned violent in the Saturday night incident at Shalimar located at 1409 Polk Street.

The Pakistani restaurant has been in the San Francisco location for roughly 16 years. Employees said this is the first time anything like this has happened.

One video from the night of Santa Con shows a young lady picking up a chair and smashing the glass door twice before walking away with her Santa hat in hand.

A Shalimar worker who gave his name as Alejo was on the job when the incident unfolded. He said the violence erupted when the two women didn’t get what they wanted.

“She asked me, ‘Give me my food! I paid the food already!'” Alejo remembered. “I told her, ‘You did not pay for the food.’ I said, ‘Show me your receipt and I’ll give you the food.'”

Inside the store, the disagreement over the unpaid tab escalated. In another short clip posted on social media, a second girl is seen hurling a sugar jar at Alejo. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

The women also appeared to have knocked several items off of counter space in the restaurant, including the cash register.

According to the person who posted the video, a police report has been filed. Now the search is on for these two girls caught on camera in the incident.

Alejo says all he wants is for the two women to pay for the damages. He would also like for there to be more of a police presence during next year’s Santacon.

Aside from this incident, seven Santas were arrested for public drunkenness in San Francisco.