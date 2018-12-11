Filed Under:Bay Area, Dense Fog, Fog, National Weather Service

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the North and East Bay valleys, in addition to the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge early Tuesday morning, according to weather officials.

The advisory was first issued around 3 a.m., and extends as far east as the eastern Contra Costa County line and as far north as the northern Sonoma County line.

Meteorologists said visibility is down to ¼-mile at all three major Bay Area airports – San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, in addition to roadways in Napa, Novato and Livermore.

View from the Salesforce Tower as dense fog covers the Bay Area, December 11, 2018. (CBS)

The advisory is set to expire around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

