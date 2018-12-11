REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A suicidal man who was shot and wounded by Redwood City police after charging at officers with a butcher knife has been identified by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Kyle Hart of Redwood City, was transported to Stanford University Hospital where he died of his injuries at 9:37 p.m. Monday, coroner’s officials said.

Hart was a teacher at Greene Middle School in Palo Alto, teaching 7th and 8th grade English and Social Studies, and had been with the Palo Alto School District for eight years, the Daily Post of Palo Alto reported.

Officers responded at 8:47 a.m. Monday to a 911 call in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue from a woman who said that her husband was trying to kill himself by cutting his throat and wrists, according to police.

Two officers arrived to find the woman in the front yard of the home covered in blood and she directed them to the backyard, but along the side yard they encountered the 33-year-old man with the knife, police said.

The two officers attempted to get the man to drop the knife but he refused and ran at the officers. One used a Taser stun gun to try to immobilize him but it did not work so the other officer, a 20-year veteran of the department, shot him with his firearm, police said.

The incident happened in front of Hart’s wife and two young children, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

Greene Middle School Principal Valerie Royaltey-Quandt said parents were notified about the death in an email last night and counselors would be on hand Tuesday for students who wanted to speak about their feelings, the Daily Post reported.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office was investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information about it to call (650) 363-4636.

If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to a local crisis center.

