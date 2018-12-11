Filed Under:Bomb threat, Facebook, Instagram, Menlo Park Menlo Park police

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — Police in Menlo Park are investigating a bomb threat early Tuesday evening near offices of Facebook and Instagram, according to authorities.

The police department issued an alert shortly after 5 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area around the 200 block of Jefferson Drive in Menlo Park as officers investigate a bomb threat.

Menlo Park police confirmed to KPIX that the bomb threat was initially called in to the New York Police Department and the information was relayed to local law enforcement.

Both Facebook and Instagram have corporate offices at 200 Jefferson Drive.

Police said that they would provide an update as more information becomes available.

