SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — A man was rescued Wednesday morning after being stuck in the grease vent of a restaurant in San Leandro for about two days, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office described the man as a trespasser and possible burglar who was trapped in the rooftop vent at a vacant Chinese restaurant on the 700 block of Bockman Rd. in San Leandro.

Firefighters were able to extricate the man after taking apart the hood and duct system above the stove, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

The unidentified suspect was in custody later Wednesday morning. There was no word on his condition.

 

 

