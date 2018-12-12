MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — A woman has been found dead and a suspect is in custody tonight following a possible homicide in Menlo Park, police said.

Someone called 911 at 5:34 p.m. to report that someone was dead in a home in the 900 block of Valparaiso Avenue.

Police went to the home and found an unresponsive woman, who was pronounced dead a short time later by medical staff from Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

A suspect was arrested at the scene of the crime.

Detectives are currently at the home conducting an investigation with the help of the San Mateo County crime lab and county prosecutors.

Police said no threat to the public exists.

Anyone who has information about the possible killing is asked to call police at (650) 330-6300 or the anonymous tip line at (650) 330-6395.

