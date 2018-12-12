SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A federal grand jury has returned murder charges against two members for the notorious Norteño gang who allegedly created a ‘murder squad’ to track down and kill their rivals.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced that Anthony Valdez aka “Hitter,” aka “Tony Boronda” and Kristopher Purcell, aka “K-Dawg” have been charged with murder, attempted murder, racketeering and the use of a firearm.

According to the indictment, 21-year-old Valdez and 20-year-old Purcell along with other Boronda Boys street gang members and associates are accused of forming a “murder squad” that hunted and killed rival gang members, gang dropouts, and others who violated gang rules.

The murder squad also targeted those perceived to be rival gang members and other persons when it suited the purposes of the gang.

In this case, Valdez and others are alleged to have murdered a victim on North Hebbron Avenue in Salinas on November 3rd.

Valdez is charged with racketeering; conspiracy to murder in aid of racketeering and the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Purcell is alleged to have murdered a victim on Fremont Street in Salinas on February 11, 2017 and attempting to murder two victims on Orchard Avenue in Salinas the next day, February 12, 2017.

He is charged with racketeering; conspiracy to murder in aid of racketeering; murder in aid of racketeering and the use of a firearm causing murder. Purcell also faces two additional counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering and other charges.

If convicted of murder in aid of racketeering, the defendants would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison or death. The remaining charges carry separate penalties.

Valdez was arrested and made an initial appearance in federal court on Tueewday. He was scheduled to make his next appearance on December 27, 2018, for identification of counsel.

The prosecution was the result of an investigation conducted by the Salinas Police Department in partnership with the FBI.

Members of the public who have information regarding gang-related activities are encouraged to contact FBI San Francisco Division at 415-553-7400.