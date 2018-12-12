SONOMA (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Tuesday in connection with an alleged baseball bat assault on a juvenile at Sonoma Valley High School.

A school employee reported seeing a 15-year-old Sonoma Valley High School student with two older teens near the school around 12:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

A moment later the employee saw a man with a baseball bat chasing the teen and two other boys south on Broadway and yelling for the boys to give him his money, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another caller said he believed the man hit the boy with the bat and then got into a black Chevrolet pickup that went south on Broadway. The witness followed the Chevrolet in his vehicle and reported the license plate to a sheriff’s dispatcher.

Deputies stopped the Chevrolet in the area of state Highways 121 and 12 and arrested Diego Rosas and Damian Calderon, both 19 of Sonoma, the sheriff’s office said.

Rosas was the man chasing the boy with a bat and Calderon was the driver of the Chevrolet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rosas was booked in the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of child abuse and violation of probation in connection with a felony theft case and Calderon was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to an offense.

The sheriff’s office said it’s not clear if the boy actually was struck with the bat, and the investigation is continuing.