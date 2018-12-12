OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — The Warriors’ season series against the Toronto Raptors ended in a 2-0 sweep for the Eastern team on Wednesday night. The Warriors were dominated on both ends of the floor and lost by 20 points, 113-93, to the NBA’s top team without their star, Kawhi Leonard.

Kevin Durant had 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Golden State. The Warriors had won four straight heading into a much-anticipated showdown between two teams many expect to reach the NBA Finals.

Despite playing the second half of a back-to-back following a 123-99 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Toronto appeared to be the fresher team. The Raptors repeatedly beat the sluggish Warriors to loose balls and outrebounded the two-time defending champs 48-40.

It was Toronto’s first win in Oakland since Feb. 8, 2004.

The Raptors beat the Warriors in overtime earlier this season behind a season-high 37 points from Leonard. Golden State didn’t have Stephen Curry or Draymond Green for that game, but both were back for the rematch while Leonard sat out.

It hardly mattered.

Toronto led by 18 in the first half and was up 93-67 early in the fourth following a three-point play by Greg Monroe. Warriors coach Steve Kerr benched his starters midway through the fourth as the Oracle Arena crowd filed for the exits.

Curry scored 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting. Green was 1 for 5 and finished with two points as Golden State went 6 for 26 on 3-pointers.

Andre Iguodala sat out a second straight game with a hip injury sustained during warmups Monday. Kerr said Iguodala is day to day but added the team is taking a cautious approach.

Kerr said there is no new update on DeMarcus Cousins, but left open the possibility that the All-Star center could practice again with the G-League team in Santa Cruz.

The Warriors’ next matchup is against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

