SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A new report from Zillow finds the Bay Area’s homeless crisis is even worse than first thought.

The housing website calculated nearly 26,000 people were homeless in the Bay Area last year.

That’s about 6,000 more than the official count from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Zillow took into account factors such as rent affordability to get a more accurate estimate.

As rents rise, the crisis could get worse. Zillow’s report also found just a 2 percent increase in San Francisco’s median rent price, would make 67 more people homeless. 

