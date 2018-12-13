Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Rescue, Siskiyou County, Yreka

YREKA, Siskiyou County (CBS SF / AP) — Officials in far Northern California say a man survived for hours trapped in his upside-down car after it plunged into a frigid river.

California Highway Patrol in Yreka says 28-year-old Michael Finn breathed from a pocket of air inside his vehicle until he was rescued Wednesday five hours after his car skidded off State Route 96 into the Klamath River in Siskiyou County.

The office says that a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s dive team and a tow truck pulled the car from the water.

Rescuers on the scene after a car plunged into the Klamath River in Siskiyou County on December 12, 2018. (CHP Yreka / Facebook)



Authorities say Finn was transported by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for exposure.

The CHP is urging motorists to slow down when roads are icy.

