SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was rescued Thursday evening from the top of a San Francisco Municipal Railway train, fire officials said.

Muni officials on social media declared a medical emergency at 7:52 p.m. at the Castro station.

Fire officials said that after the rescue the man was taken to a trauma center for an evaluation. He had minor injuries.

At 8:47 p.m. Muni officials said normal inbound and outbound service had been restored to the Castro station.

