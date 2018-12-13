  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Stabbing, Francis Wolke, Menlo Park, San Francisco
Francis Wolke (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office)

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — A 36-year-old man from Ohio has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a woman at a home in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, police said Thursday.

Francis Wolke, who Menlo Park police said is from Cincinnati but also has a prior address in San Francisco, was arrested at the scene of the
stabbing in the 900 block of Valparaiso Avenue.

Officers responded at 5:34 p.m. to a call about someone dead in a home and arrived to find the woman, whose name is not yet being released.

Wolke allegedly stabbed her “with an instrument, other than a knife,” police said in a news release.

Wolke had an outstanding arrest warrant from Santa Clara County from a 2014 case of prowling and possession of narcotics. He has been booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of murder, according to police.

 

 

 

