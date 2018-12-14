SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Pacific Gas & Electric Company is seeking permission from the California Public Utilities Commission to increase its customers’ electricity and gas bills.

If approved, average customers can expect their monthly bills to rise $10.57 in 2020.

In filings submitted Thursday, PG&E listed several reasons for charging customers more, including safety measures and wildfire prevention.

PG&E seeks $1.06 billion in additional revenues for 2020, $454 million in 2021 and $486 million in 2022.

The increase would not include money PG&E might have to pay for lawsuits connected with recent wildfires. PG&E also said funds from the rate increase would not go towards executive compensation.

Public hearings will be held before a decision is made.