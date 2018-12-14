CONCORD (CBS SF) — A gas station clerk was robbed by a woman wielding a knife inches from his face in an incident caught on surveillance video.

Concord police posted video of the incident from November 28 on the department’s Facebook page Friday. It happened at the Texaco gas station/Rain and Shine car wash on 4595 Clayton Road.

Surveillance video shows a woman with her face covered and wearing a hoodie pulling out a knife and menacing the clerk. At one point the woman came behind the counter and held the knife just a few inches from the clerk’s face.

The worker opened the register and the woman took the cash in the drawer.

At one point during the robbery, the woman put her knife on the cash register so she could stuff the money in a bag. The cashier said for those 12 seconds, it crossed his mind to pick it up and turn it against the robber.

“I was thinking, do I take it or not?” said the clerk, Ali Gowhary. “And it’s not right because I wasn’t sure if somebody was behind her. How many people there are?”

After the robber emptied out the cash register, she demanded more, repeatedly telling Gowhary to open the safe. She ran away after Gowhary kept telling her he doesn’t have the key.

Police said the suspect is “a mixed race female, 25-30 years old, 5’6” tall, 125-130 pounds, dark hair and dark eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt with an orange San Francisco Giants logos on the front, a black bandanna covering her face and latex gloves on her hands.

Concord police are asking for the public’s help to track down the suspect.