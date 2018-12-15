By 2017, the Largent House at 49 Hopkins Avenue was mostly torn down. (Google Street View)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man who illegally demolished a San Francisco house designed by the modernist architect Richard Neutra has been ordered to build an exact replica.

The city Planning Commission also this week ordered Ross Johnston to add a sidewalk plaque telling the entire saga.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Johnston had received permission only to remodel the 1930s home, known as the Largent House, with a design that would have largely kept the first floor intact.

Instead, everything but the garage door and frame of the two-story home was knocked down.

Johnston later applied for a retroactive demolition permit and for permission to construct a new home that would expand the size from 1,300 to nearly 4,000 square feet.

Johnston said he wanted to move his family of six into the larger home.

