Filed Under:Architect, Architecture, Largent House, Richard Neutra, San Francisco Architecture, San Francisco Planning Commission
By 2017, the Largent House at 49 Hopkins Avenue was mostly torn down. (Google Street View)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man who illegally demolished a San Francisco house designed by the modernist architect Richard Neutra has been ordered to build an exact replica.

The city Planning Commission also this week ordered Ross Johnston to add a sidewalk plaque telling the entire saga.

Largent House (Google Street View)

The Largent House was designed by Richard Neutra. Photographed in 2014. (Google Street View)

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Johnston had received permission only to remodel the 1930s home, known as the Largent House, with a design that would have largely kept the first floor intact.

Instead, everything but the garage door and frame of the two-story home was knocked down.

Johnston later applied for a retroactive demolition permit and for permission to construct a new home that would expand the size from 1,300 to nearly 4,000 square feet.

Johnston said he wanted to move his family of six into the larger home.

