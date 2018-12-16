SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — More than 4,000 participants dressed in holiday attire are expected Sunday afternoon for the seventh annual Google Santa Run Silicon Valley.

Participants in the Santa Run 5K are encouraged to dress in character as Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, reindeer elves, dreidel, menorah, ornaments, trees and candlesticks. Santa Clara County Tax Assessor Larry Stone will fittingly dress as the Grinch.

A costume contest will be held before the race in front of Umpqua Bank on Santa Clara Street. Categories include Best Sleigh, Best Group Costume and Best Santa.

The event at 225 West Santa Clara St. also will include a “Reindeer Dash” for kids ages 2-7 beginning at 2:40 p.m. The 5k run/walk begins at 3:30 p.m. and will finish next to the Tech Museum, at the corner of Park Avenue and South Market Street.

The event has raised $475,000 for Christmas in the Park and Downtown Ice since 2012, along with collecting 3,500 children’s books for Reading Partners.

