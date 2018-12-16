DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Public art in the town of Danville is going to the dogs … literally.

The Contra Costa County town is looking for 15 sponsors to take part in its inaugural “Dogs of Danville, Unleashed!” public art project in 2019.

“The goal of this program is to create a temporary outdoor public art project displaying beautifully painted dog sculptures throughout Downtown Danville, accompanied by a walking tour and passport designed to attract and engage residents and visitors to downtown Danville between May and September 2019,” according to a post on the town’s website.

As part of the project, dogs will be strategically placed throughout the downtown, in front of sponsoring businesses if appropriate, and will be on display for four months. The sculptures will be auctioned off at the end of the event, and all proceeds will go toward developing a future similar art program for the town.

The cost to sponsor a dog is $1,000, which will cover the cost of materials and the artist’s compensation. Sponsorship applications are due Jan. 11.

More information at: Dogs of Danville Unleashed (PDF)

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed